Trump calls out FDA for holding up coronavirus treatments until after election, Fauci reportedly intervened to push for delay on emergency approval for blood plasma therapy | 22 Aug 2020 | President Trump on Saturday accused the Food and Drug Administration Saturday of deliberately slow-walking COVID-19 treatments to hurt his 2020 reelection chances. "The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!," Trump tweeted, tagging agency commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn. Earlier in the week, the FDA halted an emergency approval for blood plasma as a treatment for the disease. Top government scientists, including Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci [aka Fraudci], reportedly intervened to push for a delay. "You have a lot of people over there who don't want to rush things because they want to do it after November 3," Trump said Wednesday after the news broke.