["Rare" = fake news.] FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk --The FDA made the move after revisiting data on the risk of life-threatening blood clots within two weeks of vaccination. | 5 May 2022 | U.S. regulators on Thursday strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine due to the ongoing risk of rare but serious blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration said the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J's vaccine. U.S. authorities for months have recommended that Americans starting their COVID-19 vaccinations use the Pfizer or Moderna shots instead. FDA officials said in a statement that they decided to restrict J&J's vaccine after taking another look at data on the risk of life-threatening blood clots within two weeks of vaccination.