FDA vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 | 26 Oct 2021 | Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted 17-0 with one abstention Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. Members of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee agreed the benefits of vaccinating younger children appeared to outweigh the risks, but some members appeared troubled about voting to vaccinate a large population of younger children based on studies of a few thousand. Pfizer has cut its vaccine to one-third of the adult dose for the children under 12 and said clinical trials showed this lower dose protected children well against symptomatic infection. The hope is it will cause fewer side-effects. [Or, the side-effects could be avoided entirely if people avoid experimental mRNA jabs.]