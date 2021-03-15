FDA Warns Dr. Mercola to Stop Writing About Vitamin D | 15 March 2021 | In the summer of 2020, the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) -- a consumer advocacy group partnered with Bill Gates's agrichemical PR group, the Cornell Alliance for Science, and bankrolled by billionaires with ties to Monsanto, the Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Rockefeller Family Fund and Bloomberg Philanthropies -- launched a social media campaign to put an end to Mercola.com... According to the FDA, vitamin C, vitamin D3 and quercetin products are "unapproved new drugs sold in violation of section 505(a) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act." The agency is also listing Mercola.com on its Fraudulent COVID-19 Products page. CSPI president Dr. Peter Lurie, a former FDA associate commissioner, seems to be hinting that he also wants federal authorities to remove my StopCOVIDCold site, where you can download a free scientific report detailing the benefits of maintaining appropriate vitamin D levels to protect against viral infections.