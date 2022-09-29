FDNY EMS lieutenant fatally stabbed while on duty in Queens - police | 29 Sept 2022 | An on-duty FDNY EMS lieutenant was fatally stabbed outside of her EMS station in Queens on Thursday, officials said. The FDNY identified the victim as Alison Russo-Elling, a 24-year veteran of the department. Authorities said Russo-Elling was stabbed multiple times by the alleged suspect at the corner of 20th Avenue and 41st Street in Astoria, about a half block from her EMS station, around 2:15 p.m. She was on duty and in uniform, authorities said. Emergency responders took Russo to Mount Sinai Queens, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.