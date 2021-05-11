FEC rules foreign donors can finance U.S. ballot fights, allowing foreigners to directly influence American voters and domestic policy --In a 4-2 vote in July [kept quiet until November], the FEC ruled ballot initiatives are not "elections" under existing federal law, and therefore the foreign donation prohibition doesn't apply. | 2 Nov 2021 | The Federal Election Commission has ruled foreign donors can finance U.S. referendum campaigns, opening the door to foreign spending on fights over high-profile policy issues, Axios has learned. Foreign nationals are barred from donating to U.S. political candidates or committees. But the FEC's decision -- allowing them to support ballot committees -- provides another avenue for foreigners to directly influence U.S. voters and domestic policy. A major question stemming from the decision is whether foreign nationals are now permitted to spend money to influence the actual mechanisms of the U.S. democratic process. That would include congressional redistricting, which is frequently subject to ballot referenda. [This ruling will pave the way for George Soros, et al., to complete the destruction of the U.S. from within.]