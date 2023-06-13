Federal Agency Extends Stay for More Than 300,000 Immigrants | 13 June 2023 | The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will extend the temporary legal status for tens of thousands of immigrants from several countries, according to a statement issued by the agency on Tuesday. Under President Donald Trump's administration, DHS ended the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua. But on Tuesday, those designations were brought back, impacting more than 300,000 people from those countries. The agency, which oversees the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will publish the explanation for procedures, timelines, and eligibility criteria in the Federal Register in the near future.