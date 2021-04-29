Federal agents raid Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment in Ukraine probe | 28 April 2021 | Federal agents raided former Mayor Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and office on Wednesday morning, two law enforcement sources briefed on the matter told The Post. The agents executed a search warrant and seized electronic devices from both locations, one source said. The moves were tied to an investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, according to reports. A resident of Giuliani's Upper East Side building on East 66th Street said the doorman described greeting the agents at 6 a.m. and letting them pass when they displayed a search warrant.