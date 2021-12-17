Federal appeals court allows Biden vaccine mandate for large companies to resume --The decision is the latest skirmish in a battle that will likely be decided by the Supreme Court | 17 Dec 2021 | A federal appeals court Friday reinstated the Biden regime's vaccine mandate for large companies, dissolving a stay by a separate court that had suspended the mandate. The decision is the latest skirmish in a continuing battle that will likely soon be decided by the Supreme Court. A coalition of 27 business groups quickly appealed to the nation's highest court Friday to block the lower court's mandate, according to Politico. They claimed the mandate would bring "harm" to thousands of businesses. The Biden vaccine mandate forces companies with 100 employees or more to require that their workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. The requirement takes effect Jan. 4.