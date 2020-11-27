Federal appeals court dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania voting procedures | 27 Nov 2020 | A federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump campaign over Pennsylvania's voting procedures on Friday, paving the way for the issue to escalate all the way up to the Supreme Court. Despite Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani arguing to a lower court that widespread voter fraud occurred in a state where President-elect [sic] Joe Biden won by over 80,000 votes, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said “the campaign’s claims have no merit.” The Trump campaign has the option of asking the U.S. Supreme Court for emergency injunctive relief, which would go to Justice Samuel Alito, who would then likely ask his eight colleagues to weigh in. "The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud. We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the PA state legislature. On to SCOTUS!," Jenna Ellis, Trump's attorney and campaign adviser, said in a statement on Twitter after the court ruling.