Federal appeals court pauses release of Trump White House records ahead of Friday deadline | 11 Nov 2021 | A federal appeals court on Thursday granted former President Donald Trump's request to pause the release of key White House records from his presidency to the House select committee investigating [sic] the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, as he appeals a lower court's decision that he can't claim executive privilege to keep them secret. The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit set oral arguments for a hearing on November 30. The filing by the former president had been a last-ditch effort ahead of a Friday 6 p.m. ET deadline for the House panel to receive 46 records, including White House call logs, visitor logs, drafts of speeches and three handwritten memos from Trump's then-chief of staff Mark Meadows.