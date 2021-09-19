Federal Appellate Court Denies Indiana University's Motion to Dismiss Challenge to IU COVID Vaccination Mandate | 17 Sept 2021 | On Friday, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals denied Indiana University's motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging its COVID vaccination mandate for students, so the appellate court will hear the Student's challenge on the merits. In May this year, IU announced it will be requiring all students, faculty, and staff to receive COVID vaccinations before they can return to IU for the fall semester with stringent and limited exemptions to the mandate for those with religious or medical exemptions. Even if a student is granted an exemption they are still subject to rigorous extra requirements, regardless of why they received an exemption, including masking, regular testing and possible quarantining. In June, The Bopp Law Firm, on behalf of IU students, filed a federal lawsuit against IU to preserve students' rights to bodily integrity and autonomy, and of medical treatment choice.