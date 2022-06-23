The Federal Bureau of Tweets: Twitter Is Hiring an Alarming Number of FBI Agents | 21 June 2022 | Twitter has been on a recruitment drive of late, hiring a host of former feds and spies. Studying a number of employment and recruitment websites, MintPress has ascertained that the social media giant has, in recent years, recruited dozens of individuals from the national security state to work in the fields of security, trust, safety and content. Chief amongst these is the Federal Bureau of Investigations. The FBI is generally known as a domestic security and intelligence force. However, it has recently expanded its remit into cyberspace. "The FBI's investigative authority is the broadest of all federal law enforcement agencies," the "About" section of its website informs readers.