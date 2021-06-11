Federal court blocks Biden administration's vaccination mandate | 6 Nov 2021 | A federal court in Louisiana has blocked the Biden regime's mandate that millions of workers get vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly, ruling in a suit filed by several states, companies and conservative religious groups. "Because the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court," a panel of judges for the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Saturday. The states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah are among the plaintiffs... The four lawsuits were filed by groups of 26 states in the 8th Circuit, 11th Circuit, 6th Circuit and 5th Circuit over the past few days.