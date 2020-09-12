Federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden focuses on his business dealings in China | 09 Dec 2020 | After pausing in the months before the election [Why?], federal authorities are now actively investigating the business dealings of Hunter Biden, a person with knowledge of the probe said. Now that the "election" is over, the investigation is entering a new phase. Federal prosecutors in Delaware, working with the IRS Criminal Investigation agency and the FBI, are taking overt steps such as issuing subpoenas and seeking interviews, the person with knowledge said. Activity in the investigation had been largely dormant in recent months due to Justice Department guidelines prohibiting overt actions that could affect an election, the person said. CNN contacted Biden's attorney and the campaign this week seeking comment about the investigation. On Wednesday, they released a statement acknowledging the probe.