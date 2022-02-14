Breaking: Federal government invokes Emergencies Act for first time ever in response to protests --Act grants cabinet ability to take 'special temporary measures that may not be appropriate in normal times' | 14 Feb 2022 | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has invoked the Emergencies Act for the first in time in Canada's history to give the federal government extra powers to handle ongoing protests against [insane and totalitarian] pandemic restrictions [and mandates]. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told his caucus he will invoke the never-before-used Emergencies Act to give the federal government extra powers to handle anti-vaccine mandate protests, sources say. Those sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said the prime minister informed the premiers of his decision this morning. The act gives special powers to respond to emergency scenarios affecting public welfare (natural disasters, disease outbreaks), public order (civil unrest), international emergencies or war emergencies.