Federal government throws away millions more COVID vaccines due to lack of demand --The number of expired Moderna shots has risen to 7.7 million and the government has also now disposed of 3.1 million doses of the Novavax vaccine | 11 Nov 2022 | The federal government is throwing away more COVID-19 vaccines, with nearly eight million doses of the Moderna vaccines discarded due to drying-up demand [for the clot shots] in Canada and around the world. The National Post reported in June that the government had thrown away 1.2 million doses of Moderna’s shot that had expired, along with 13.6 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine. The number of expired Moderna shots has now risen to 7.7 million and the government has also now disposed of 3.1 million doses of the Novavax vaccine. About 7,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine has been thrown away... Canada ordered tens of millions of doses from seven different manufacturers before any of the vaccines had cleared clinical trials, at a cost of more than $9 billion.