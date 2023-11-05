Federal judge blocks Biden admin from releasing migrants without court dates as Title 42 expires --Judge blocks Biden admin policy just hours before Title 42 expires | 11 May 2023 | A federal judge on Thursday evening blocked the Biden administration from implementing a policy that allows for the release of migrants without court dates – just hours away from the end of the Title 42 public health order. Judge T. Kent Wetherell II imposed a two-week restraining order on the Biden administration policy which would see migrants released on "parole with conditions." The policy was outlined in a Border Patrol memo, which says that migrants can be allowed into the country on parole -- a process typically reserved for "urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit" -- if Customs and Border Protection (CBP) faces overcrowding. The memo calls the practice "parole with conditions" as migrants are required to make an appointment with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or request a Notice to Appear by mail.