Federal Judge Blocks Biden Deportation Freeze Nationwide After Texas AG Challenge | 26 Jan 2021 | A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked an executive order issued by President Joe Biden to halt the deportation of certain immigrants for 100 days. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday blocking Biden's policy nationwide for 14 days after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenged it in court. The order is a setback to the Biden administration, which has proposed far-reaching changes including a plan to legalize about 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States illegally. Last week, the administration also issued an order that halts all U.S.-Mexico border wall construction.