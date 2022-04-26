Federal Judge Blocks Biden from Ending Title 42 | 25 April 2022 | A federal judge in Louisiana has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending expulsions of illegal immigrants under Title 42 of the U.S. Code, less than a month before their planned end. The order was announced in a single-page notice by Judge Robert Summerhays, a Trump appointee on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. He is presiding over Louisiana v. CDC, a lawsuit joined by Arizona and Missouri against the Biden administration over its plans to end Title 42's use on May 23. Summerhays issued a temporary restraining order, designed to block the decision to end Title 42 expulsions until arguments for a more formal injunction may be considered. The order will expire in 14 days, on May 9.