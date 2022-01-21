Federal Judge Blocks Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Federal Workers | 21 Jan 2022 | A federal judge in the state of Texas blocked the Biden regime's coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal workers on Friday. The Hill reports: Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed by former President Trump, wrote that the order exceeded the president's authority. The case is about "whether the President can, with the stroke of a pen and without the input of Congress, require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment," Brown wrote. "Because the President's authority is not that broad, the court will enjoin the second order's enforcement," wrote Brown in the U.S. District Court in Galveston, Texas.