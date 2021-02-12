Federal judge blocks Gov. Greg Abbott's Texas social media censorship law before it takes effect | 2 Dec 2021 | A federal judge in Austin Wednesday blocked Texas' social media censorship law, which prohibits large social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter from censoring users "based on their political viewpoints." The law, known as House Bill 20, was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 9 and set to take effect Thursday. However, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman wrote in his ruling that the measure interferes with platforms' First Amendment right to moderate content disseminated on their platforms. In a September Washington Post op-ed, Abbott argued the need for the law "has been apparent for years." He also voiced support for the measure in a Twitter video, saying "Freedom of speech is under attack in Texas. There is a dangerous movement by some social media companies to silence conservative ideas and values."