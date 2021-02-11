Federal Judge Blocks Hospital From Putting Unvaccinated Workers on Unpaid Leave --Liberty Counsel, represents the 14 health care workers | 1 Nov 2021 | A federal judge temporarily blocked an Illinois hospital system from allegedly putting workers with religious exemptions on unpaid leave. In late October, several employees at the Chicago-area NorthShore filed a legal complaint against the company, arguing that the firm's vaccine mandate discriminated against them by forcing them to decide between a vaccine and their jobs... U.S. District Judge John Kness on Friday issued a temporary restraining order against the hospital system.