Federal judge blocks key parts of California handgun law | 21 March 2023 | A federal judge on Monday blocked key provisions of a California law that drastically restricts the sale of new handguns in the state, saying parts of the legislation violate the Second Amendment. A lawsuit challenging the law was filed last year by the California Rifle & Pistol Association and other gun rights supporters following a landmark 2022 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that set new standards for evaluating firearm restrictions. The ruling left many laws aimed at regulating and limiting the sale and use of guns -- in California and nationwide -- at risk of being struck down. U.S. District Court Judge Cormac Carney, sitting in Santa Ana, wrote Monday that California's requirements for new handguns are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.