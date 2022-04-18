Breaking: Federal judge blocks mask mandate for public transportation --Judge tosses federal mask mandate | 18 April 2022 | A federal judge on Monday voided the Biden administration's mask mandate for travelers using public transportation such as trains and airplanes. The mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention applies to people as young as 2 years old, and had been set to expire a number of times but was recently extended to May 3 before Monday's ruling. The ruling from U.S.. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, came in a case brought in Florida federal court by Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc. and frequent air travelers Ana Daza and Sarah Pope against the administration. Judge Mizelle determined that the mandate violated the Administrative Procedure Act by being outside the scope of the CDC's authority, was "arbitrary" and "capricious" and not going through the required notice and comment period for federal rulemaking.