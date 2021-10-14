Federal Judge Blocks United From Putting Vaccine-Exempt Workers on Unpaid Leave

Judge bars United Airlines from putting unvaccinated workers on leave | 14 Oct 2021 | A U.S. federal judge has extended a ban on United Airlines putting employees on unpaid leave for seeking a medical or religious exemption from the airline's requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth, Texas, granted a restraining order Tuesday in favour of employees who are suing the airline over the mandate. The restraining order expires Oct. 26. The suing employees are seeking to turn the case into a class-action lawsuit.