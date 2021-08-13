Federal judge denies landlords' request to block CDC national eviction ban | 13 Aug 2021 | A federal judge rejected on Friday a request by landlord groups to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new eviction moratorium. The decision by Judge Dabney Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is a win for the Biden regime. The ruling was on technical grounds. Friedrich said the "Court's hands are tied," by an earlier appellate ruling to keep the moratorium in effect. She said the plaintiffs could challenge the policy with the D.C. Circuit.