Federal judge dismisses lawsuit that sought to block transgender female athletes from competing in girls high school sports in Connecticut | 25 April 2021 | U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chatigny has dismissed on procedural grounds a lawsuit filed in federal court against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which sought to halt transgender female athletes from participating in girls high school sports in Connecticut. Chatigny stated that because the two transgender athletes, Terry Miller of Bloomfield and Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell, have graduated and the plaintiffs could no longer identify any other transgender female athletes, there was no further dispute to resolve. Chatigny left open the possibility of a new challenge if additional transgender athletes were to compete during the coming year.