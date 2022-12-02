Federal judge green-lights firing of unvaccinated NYC municipal workers | 11 Feb 2022 | A federal judge on Friday gave New York City the green light to fire as many as 4,000 municipal workers for refusing to get vaccinated [allegedly] against COVID-19 as Mayor Eric Adams said officials would be working over the weekend to determine who gets the ax. During an evening teleconference, Brooklyn federal Judge Diane Gujurati rejected a last-ditch, emergency motion for a temporary restraining order against enforcement of the vaccine mandate imposed last year by former Mayor Bill de Blasio. The decision, shortly before 7 p.m., involved a class-action lawsuit filed Thursday by New Yorkers for Religious Liberty and 13 named plaintiffs, including members of the NYPD, FDNY and various other city agencies, who claim the order discriminates against people who "refuse experimental vaccines that conflict with their sincerely held religious beliefs."