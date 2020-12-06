Federal judge orders Seattle police to halt use of tear gas, pepper spray on protesters | 12 June 2020 | A federal judge in Seattle has ordered local police to stop using tear gas, pepper spray and other force against nonviolent protesters, finding that the Seattle Police Department used excessive force against demonstrators. The Seattle Times reports U.S. District Judge Richard Jones concluded that protesters' right to free speech had been violated by the police department, citing video and other evidence. The temporary restraining order issued by Jones also prevents the police from using flash bangs, pepper balls and rubber bullets.