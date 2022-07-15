Federal judge pauses dismissal of Air Force members who refuse vaccination --The dismissed lawsuit, which began locally, has now affected Air Force servicemen around the world lobbying similar protests. | 15 July 2022 | A federal judge has issued a temporary pause on dismissing members of the U.S. Air Force over their refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Cincinnati's U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland ordered the Air Force to stop discharging service members who claim religious exemption from vaccine requirements. The pause is currently set to last 14 days. The local lawsuit, which started with just under 100 plaintiffs at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, now impacts thousands of Air Force personnel worldwide. "We are pleased by the judge's decision protecting the constitutional rights of service members who have dedicated their lives to protecting our constitutional rights," attorney Chris Wiest told local outlet FOX19.