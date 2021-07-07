Federal Judge Rejects Challenge to Georgia Voting Law | 7 July 2021 | A federal judge in Georgia declined to block portions of the recently passed Georgia election law after an organization filed a legal challenge that sought to invalidate parts of the mandate. The Coalition for Good Governance, a left-leaning group that describes itself as an election security group, opposed the Election Integrity Act of 2021's provision that voters request absentee ballots at least 11 days ahead of Election Day... But U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, in ruling against the petition, said he wouldn't "change the law in the ninth inning" in reference to ongoing runoff elections for seats in the Georgia state House.