Federal judge rejects GOP effort to delay Nevada ballot count | 06 Nov 2020 | A federal judge on Friday rejected Republican congressional candidates' lawsuit seeking to change signature verification procedures used for processing ballots in Nevada. Judge Andrew Gordon of the U.S. District Court for Nevada said that the injunction sought by two GOP candidates in Clark County, the most populous county in the state, would needlessly delay the vote counting that has become the subject of national attention in recent days. The lawsuit was touted by the Trump campaign this week amid its effort to cast doubt on the ongoing vote counts in the handful of states that still don't have a projected winner.