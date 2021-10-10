Federal Judge Rules Against Natural Immunity Claim Challenging COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate | 10 Oct 2021 | A federal judge on Oct. 8 denied a request to block Michigan State University's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the basis of natural immunity. An employee at the school, Jeanna Norris, filed a lawsuit against the mandate and asked a judge to intervene on the basis that she had already contracted COVID-19 and recovered. She presented two antibody tests showing her previous infection, and her doctors told her that she didn't need to get the vaccine at this time. Despite her natural immunity, Norris faces termination from the university for not complying with the school's mandate that all students and staff get the shot unless they have a medical or religious exemption. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney, an appointee of former President [sic] George W. Bush, declined her lawsuit.