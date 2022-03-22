Federal judge rules Biden's lax deportation policy is illegal | 22 March 2022 | Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas broke the law when he wrote rules limiting which illegal immigrants can be detained or deported, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, slapping an injunction on ICE that will limit its ability to pick and choose whom to target. Judge Michael J. Newman's decision is a serious blow to the Biden administration. From its first days in office, the administration has tried to narrow the pool of illegal immigrants in danger of deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Judge Newman said Congress was clear in setting out classes of illegal immigrants who it thought should be mandatory targets and Mr. Mayorkas can't unilaterally change those.