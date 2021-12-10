Federal judge rules in favor of health care workers seeking religious exemption to vaccine mandate | 12 Oct 2021 | A federal judge in New York granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday in favor of 17 health care workers applying for religious exemptions to the state's COVID-19 mandate. U.S. District Judge David Hurd's injunction, which is effective statewide, temporarily bars New York State from forcing employers to fire medical workers seeking a religious exemption... Hurd also left the door open for an appeal, writing, "Because the issues in dispute are of exceptional importance to the health and the religious freedoms of our citizens, an appeal may very well be appropriate."