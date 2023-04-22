Federal judge rules Jim Jordan can subpoena ex-Manhattan prosecutor who investigated Trump | 19 April 2023 | A federal judge ruled Wednesday that House Judiciary Committee Republicans can question a former Manhattan prosecutor about the criminal case against former President Trump, saying Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg does not have a legal basis to block the congressional subpoena. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil rejected Bragg’s request for a temporary restraining order and injunction after Chairman Jim Jordan issued a subpoena to former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz last week. Bragg almost immediately appealed the ruling and sought a stay of the decision... The judge on Wednesday ruled that the subpoena was issued with a valid legislative purpose. "In our federalist system, elected state and federal actors sometimes engage in political dogfights," Vyskocil's filing states. "Bragg complains of political interference in the local DANY case, but Bragg does not operate outside of the political arena. Bragg is presumptively acting in good faith."