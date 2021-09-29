Federal judge temporarily blocks South Carolina's ban on school mask mandates | 28 Sept 2021 | A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked South Carolina’s statewide ban on school mask mandates, arguing that the provision discriminates against students with disabilities. Judge Mary Geiger Lewis for the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina granted a motion for a preliminary injunction against the one-year law that had been written into the state's budget and put school districts at risk of losing funding should they require students and staff to wear masks. The ACLU of South Carolina had filed a lawsuit against the provision on behalf of two disability advocacy organizations and a group of South Carolina parents of children with disabilities, such as asthma and autism. The judge sided with the plaintiffs Tuesday, comparing the mask mandate to schools being required to add ramps “to accommodate those with mobility-related disabilities so they could access a free public education."