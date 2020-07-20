Federal judge's son is shot dead and her criminal defense attorney husband is critically injured after a gunman ambushed their home - four days after she was assigned a case linked to Jeffrey Epstein | 20 July 2020 | The son of a federal judge has been shot dead and her husband critically wounded after they were attacked at their home by a gunman dressed as a FedEx driver. The attack happened at the home of Esther Salas, 51, an Obama-appointed District Court judge, in North Brunswick, New Jersey, on Sunday evening. The judge's 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl was killed, and her defense attorney husband Mark Anderl, 63, was critically injured. The shooting came days after the judge was assigned a case with links to Jefferey Epstein, although there is not yet any suggestion that the attack is linked to her work. The attack began at around 5pm when Mark Anderl answered the front door to the family home. He was shot several times. Daniel, a student at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., then went to investigate the commotion and was fatally shot.