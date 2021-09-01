Federal Prosecutor Opens Excessive Force Investigation Into the Death of Ashli Babbitt - Report | 09 Jan 2021 | Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said that his office has started a federal, excessive force investigation over the shooting and killing of former U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt in the Capitol on Jan. 6. Sherwin confirmed the investigation with CBS News. His civil rights section will lead the prosecution, which is being investigated by D.C. police and the FBI.