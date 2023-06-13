Federal prosecutor in Trump probe reprimanded in earlier case for secretly recording defense lawyer --The prosecutor has been identified as Karen Gilbert, who has been identified as a U.S. Attorney's Office's lawyer in the 2009 case. | 13 June 2023 | A Justice Department prosecutor who helped secure last week's indictment of former President Donald Trump was publicly reprimanded by a judge in 2009 for "gross negligence" in connection with secretly taping a defense lawyer and an investigator, an agency source has confirmed to Just The News. The prosecutor, Karen Gilbert, is now serving as a deputy to Special Counsel Jack Smith, who on Thursday issued the 37-count indictment of Trump. In the 2009 case, Gilbert was head of the U.S. Attorney's Office's narcotics division in Miami and was attempting to prosecute Dr. Ali Shaygan for allegedly prescribing medications illegally, court records show...