Federal Prosecutors Admit to Violating Legal Rights of Capitol Riot Defendant, Request Charges Be Dismissed | 15 March 2022 | Federal prosecutors on Monday, in what is described as a "rare mistake," admitted to violating the legal rights of a Capitol riot defendant and asked a judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him. At issue is the right to a speedy trial for Lucas Denney of Texas, which lawyers from the U.S. Attorney's Office admit were violated in his case. A press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicates Denney has been charged and accused of having "grabbed and shoved a police officer" and swinging a "long metal pole" at them, among other things. He was detained in December without bail but wasn't transferred to Washington for six weeks. Once there, according to a Politico report, nobody contacted the D.C. court to get a hearing for Denney for over three weeks.