Federal prosecutors decline to prosecute Stephen Colbert's team for unlawful entry into Capitol --Same U.S. Attorney's office that has prosecuted Jan. 6 protesters declined Capitol Police request for charges. | 18 July 2022 | The same U.S. Attorney's office that has prosecuted scores of Jan. 6 protesters for trespassing and other crimes has declined to prosecute nine members of TV comedian Stephen Colbert's The Late Show production team for unlawful entry into a congressional office building, Capitol Police announced Monday evening. "The United States Capitol Police (USCP) has been working with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia on the June 16, 2022, Unlawful Entry case that involved a group of nine people associated with The Late Show," the department said in a press release. "The United States Capitol Police was just informed the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia is declining to prosecute the case," they added.