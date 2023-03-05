Federal prosecutors near decision on Hunter Biden probe - report --The report comes after attorneys for Hunter Biden met with officials from the Justice Department last week | 3 May 2023 | Federal prosecutors are reportedly close to deciding whether to charge Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in a four-year investigation involving tax- and gun-related violations. Sources close to the matter told the Washington Post that U.S. Attorney David Weiss is near a decision in the case, but the exact timetable remains unclear. Wednesday's report comes after attorneys for the First Son met with officials from the DOJ last week. Several of the younger Biden's attorneys were present at DOJ headquarters with tax division career attorneys, including longtime attorney Chris Clark. Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018.