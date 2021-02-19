Federal Prosecutors Opened Criminal Investigation After Cuomo Aide Admitted Withholding Nursing Home Death Data from State Legislators - Report | 18 Feb 2021 | Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York opened a criminal investigation after a top aide of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) admitted on a phone call last week that the Cuomo administration withheld nursing home death data from state legislators, the New York Law Journal reported on Thursday. The report, citing only a "source with knowledge of the matter," said the criminal investigation was opened after Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said on a Feb. 10 call that the Cuomo administration withheld data from state lawmakers, fearing that the data was "going to be used against us" amid the DOJ civil investigation launched by the Trump administration.