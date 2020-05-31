Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd protests | 30 May 2020 | A Federal Protective Service (FPS) Officer was killed and another injured Friday in a shooting at a federal building in Oakland, Calif., amid protests and violence in the city over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. "We have witnessed an outright assault on our law enforcement community last night in Oakland, California," Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said at a Saturday news conference. "An assassin cowardly shot two Federal Protective Service contractors as they stood watch over a protest." According to the FBI's San Francisco branch, the shooting occurred at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building when a vehicle approached the building and opened fire at the security officers.