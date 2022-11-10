Federal Reserve announces major 'pilot exercise' for ESG social credit score system By Jordan Schachtel | 30 Sept 2022 | The Federal Reserve has taken a major step in the direction of facilitating an ESG compliant monetary network that effectively acts as a parallel system to that of the Chinese Communist Party’s infamous social credit scoring system. The Fed said in a statement Thursday: "Six of the nation's largest banks will participate in a pilot climate scenario analysis exercise designed to enhance the ability of supervisors and firms to measure and manage climate-related financial risks. Scenario analysis--in which the resilience of financial institutions is assessed under different hypothetical climate scenarios--is an emerging tool to assess climate-related financial risks, and there will be no capital or supervisory implications from the pilot." In other words, The Fed is working with the big banks to monitor their ability to comply with the ruling class's preferred enviro statist technocratic tyranny... ESG acts as a trojan horse for the continuing centralization of the American financial system.