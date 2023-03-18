Federal Reserve to Raise Interest Rates 25 Basis Points Amid Banking Crisis | 17 March 2023 | The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates another 25 basis points -- or 0.25% next week amid the banking crisis. Two U.S. banks failed in the last week after they were unable to produce enough cash for depositors. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed within the last week. Moody’s cut the outlook for the entire U.S. banking sector after the banks failed. The banking crisis stems from the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates seven times in 2022. [Not to mention, corrupt imbeciles running these banks, forking over billions to promote the WEF's agenda.]