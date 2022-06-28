Federal Vaccine Mandate Blocked Again as Appeals Court Dissolves Earlier Ruling | 29 June 2022 | The vaccine mandate for federal employees will remain blocked at least until a September court hearing. A Texas appeals court is dissolving a previous decision that upheld the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for federal employees. On Monday, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to request a full court to rehear Feds for Medical Freedom v. Biden, effectively dissolving the court's April decision. This means that Joe Biden's vaccine mandate, which he introduced via Executive Order 14043 in September 2021, will remain blocked as long as the court does not issue a decision otherwise. The court has tentatively calendared the en banc oral arguments for the week of Sept. 12.