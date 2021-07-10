Federal Workers, U.S. Service Members Sue Biden Admin Over Vaccine Mandates | 2 Oct 2021 | A group of federal workers, including several members of the military, are suing the Biden administration over a pair of mandates directing all federal workers and military service members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. "Americans have remained idle for far too long as our nation’s elected officials continue to satisfy their voracious appetites for power," says the lawsuit, filed by a group of plaintiffs including four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent, according to The Washington Post. Ten plaintiffs filed a suit in the U.S. District Court in Washington on September 23, seeking for the judge to place an injunction on Joe Biden's vaccine mandates that cover all federal workers and contractors, as well as all members of the U.S. military.